Quad City Arts Presents New Art At The Airport, Works By Ann Kauff, Kara Fedje And Will Van Dyke

Ann Kauff presents Rooted in Place: Farms, Barns, and Bungalows, a series born out of residencies through the Fields Project in Oregon IL, that embedded artists in the everyday life of farm families. This residency deeply impacted her work. She was drawn to the simple shapes of barns, and how firmly they were rooted in their environment. With the advent of the pandemic her subject matter broadened. She set about taking long walks in her neighborhood as a way of dealing with stress. As she walked, she noticed a similar sense of rootedness in the small ranch.