East Windsor, CT

East Windsor creates grant program for small businesses

By Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STGbI_0auZCVFv00
From left, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, East Windsor First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza, Connecticut Trolley Museum Director Gina Maria Lynn, Rep. John Larson, and Sen. M. Saud Anwar participate in an announcement of a grant program for East Windsor businesses and nonprofits. Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR – Local and state officials today gathered at the band shell at the town park to announce the creation of a microgrant program designed to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

On hand for the announcement was First Selectman Jason E. Bowsza; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal; Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor; U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1stDistrict; Rep. Carol Hall, R-Enfield, and various small business owners and nonprofit representatives.

The grants will be funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Bowsza said the town will dedicate $900,000 of that money to the grant program, which is roughly 25% of the total money the town received.

“Starting today we will be accepting applications for grants up to $10,000 per applicant for eligible small businesses and nonprofits,” Bowsza said.

The town will be accepting applications until Aug. 9, he added.

"We are excited about this project and the opportunity to further partner with our business community. This would not be possible without the support from our delegation at the federal level and their leadership that they have shown to get the American Rescue Plan Act passed,” Bowsza said.

The town originally intended to dedicate nearly 75% of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan to the program, but that shrank to 25% after the town received further funding, Town Treasurer Amy O’Toole said.

“The Board of Selectmen approved the $900,000 before we knew what the county allocations were going to be, so at the time when we moved forward with this we thought we were going to have about $1.3 million when it was all said and done, and to our delight and surprise that $1.3 million was really $3.4 million,” Bowsza said.

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
