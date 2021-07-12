Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 Variants and the Vaccine Booster: What You Need to Know

By Elizabeth Yuko
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRAu7_0auZCUNC00
Sisters Guadalupe Flores, 15, right, and Estela Flores, 13, left, from East Los Angeles, get vaccinated with the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by licensed vocational nurse Rita Orozco, far left, at the Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began to gain momentum in early 2021, so too did a handful of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including those originating in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. In addition to the sense of relief that came when the highly anticipated shots finally started making it into arms, it became increasingly difficult to ignore the looming threat of these emerging strains — including the fact that they weren’t widely circulating when the vaccines were developed.

Viruses evolve constantly, but rarely in front of a captive and traumatized worldwide audience. Immediately, there were questions: Would the exceptionally high efficacy rates demonstrated during the clinical trials decrease dramatically once the new variants were factored in? Will the vaccines we are getting offer enough (or any) protection against these strains? If not, will we need a booster?

Fortunately, early data suggested that the Covid vaccines were effective against the first few widespread variants. But with each new dominant strain have come renewed fears that the vaccines we were counting on to end the pandemic may not be up to the job. This has happened most recently with the Delta variant, which is more highly contagious than the original version of the virus — thanks, in part, to how quickly it grows inside a person’s respiratory tract — and is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

As our knowledge of the Delta variant increased, so did the number of questions about Covid vaccine boosters. The combination of curiosity, concern, and confusion over boosters reached fever pitch when, on July 8th, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced plans to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in August 2021. A few hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA released a joint statement saying that fully vaccinated individuals don’t need a booster at this time — resulting in more confusion and questions.

While we’re far from having all the answers, having a better grasp on variants, boosters, and other variables can help us make sense of the latest headlines. Here’s what we know so far.

What do we know about the new Covid-19 variants?

After living through a global pandemic, the last thing you want to hear is that the virus behind it all has been evolving, and is now spreading in multiple iterations. But not only is it important to keep in mind that it’s incredibly common for viruses to mutate over time, but also that all variants aren’t equally dangerous. The threat of a particular strain comes down to a number of factors, including how similarly it acts to the original virus, and how quickly the evolution is taking place.

Take HIV, for example. It mutates at a much faster rate than other viruses, which is making it incredibly difficult for scientists to create a vaccine that would be able to trigger the necessary immune response while keeping up with its evolution. How fast are we talking? As Dr. Larry Corey, a virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and co-founder of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) told Rolling Stone in April, when it comes to mutations, “what Covid does in two months, HIV does in one day.” This is one of the reasons why it was possible to create multiple Covid-19 vaccines in less than a year, but an HIV vaccine does not yet exist after decades of research. Both viruses evolve, but at very different rates.

In fact, as far as variants go, Dr. Kirsten Lyke, professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and researcher at their Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, says that “we’ve been lucky” with the ones that have emerged and spread so far. That’s because while the new strains may be more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, there are still enough similarities that if someone had an adequate immune response to the Covid-19 vaccine, it appears that they are also protected against the recent variants of concerns, like Alpha, Beta, and Delta.

Of course, that’s not to say that the current iterations of the Covid-19 vaccines will work against all of the future variants — which is one of the reasons we’re talking about booster shots.

Why would a Covid-19 booster shot be required?

Before getting too deep into boosters, let’s look at why we might need one in the first place. As the name suggests, booster shots are follow-up doses of a vaccine, given to bolster the immune system if the initial vaccination is no longer effective. That’s right: although much of the conversation surrounding Covid vaccine booster shots makes it seem as though they’re inevitable, it’s still unclear whether we’ll need one at all. And based on the limited data that is currently available (more on that in a minute), at this point, there is no definitive evidence that a Covid booster is necessary.

So how would we know if that changes? According to Lyke — who is currently co-principal investigator of a National Institutes of Health (NIH) multicenter clinical trial looking into mixing different combinations of Covid-19 vaccines and boosters — based on where we are right now in the pandemic, there are three scenarios that would require a booster shot.

The first, she explains, would be if we get to a point where the emerging variants “are sufficiently able to escape the vaccine” and our initial vaccinations no longer offer sufficient protection. Another possibility is that the current vaccines’ ability to trigger an immune response to the novel coronavirus wanes over time — something Lyke says isn’t uncommon. Finally, a booster may be necessary for people who didn’t mount enough of an immune response after receiving their initial Covid-19 vaccination because of a compromised immune system or recent transplant.

Along the same lines, booster shots can take one of two formats: They can either be an additional dose of the original vaccine (to give the recipient’s immune system the opportunity to produce more antibodies), or an updated formulation designed to extend the vaccine’s protection to additional variants. Currently, Pfizer and Moderna each have clinical trials underway to evaluate both third doses of their initial vaccine, as well as new booster vaccines targeting the emerging strains. While Johnson & Johnson has not yet announced their own Covid vaccine booster studies, Lykes’ NIH-sponsored clinical trial includes people who received the J&J shot initially, and aims to identify the most effective booster option for them.

How are the current Covid vaccines holding up?

Though it’s still too soon to know whether we’ll end up needing a Covid-19 vaccine booster (and if so, what kind), data demonstrating how the current vaccines protect against the new variants have started trickling in. At this point, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have each released findings from internal lab studies indicating that their respective vaccines provided sufficient protection against a number of variants, including Delta.

Some of the first real-world data came out of Israel on July 5th, when the country’s Ministry of Health announced the results of their own epidemiological analysis that found that the Pfizer vaccine is roughly 64 percent effective against preventing infection and symptomatic illness caused by the current SARS-CoV-2 variants. While that may sound like a substantial drop compared to the 95 percent efficacy rates reported after the vaccine’s initial clinical trials, the Israeli study found that the Pfizer vaccine was still around 93 percent effective in preventing cases involving serious illness and hospitalization.

There is also new insight into why the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are able to offer protection against several variants, thanks to a study published in the journal Nature on June 28th. The findings of the research suggest that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may trigger an ongoing immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that could offer lasting protection — including against some emerging variants.

Antibodies — and, to a lesser extent, T-cells — have gotten most of the attention when it comes to Covid and immunity, but that narrow focus overlooks the lesser-known-but-mighty B-cells, which are responsible for producing the antibodies. “After vaccination, our immune system sets up ‘training camps’ to perfect the immune cells responding to the vaccine,” says Dr. Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, and lead researcher on the study. “These camps are called ‘germinal center reactions,’ and they train vaccine-responding B cells.”

According to Ellebedy, when a vaccine effectively prompts a person’s body to establish these B-cell training camps, there are two main outcomes: Optimized antibodies that strongly bind to the vaccine (in this case, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), and cells that have been granted immortality by being transformed into immune memory cells.

“We were not surprised to see a robust germinal center reaction after Pfizer’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, given all the data that came out showing how strong the responses in blood are,” Ellebedy says. “What we found remarkable is that these germinal center reactions persisted for months after vaccination, indicating that a lot of perfected immune memory cells have been ‘graduating.’” In other words, like the virus, our own B cells continuously evolve in order to tailor the antibodies they produce so that they have the potential not only to recognize the original strain, but the emerging variants as well.

But despite the vaccines’ durable immune response, booster shots aren’t off the table. “Our findings tell us that if the virus had not evolved, we would not have been discussing the need for boosters — at least for healthy people,” Ellebedy explains. “But now that multiple variants of concerns have emerged, the situation with the variant has become the main determinant of whether we will need a booster or not.”

Why was there confusion over Pfizer’s announcement?

This brings us back to Pfizer’s recent announcement about the “encouraging data” seen in an ongoing booster clinical trial involving a third shot of their current Covid-19 vaccine, and their plans to share their findings with the FDA as soon as next month, and apply for emergency use authorization soon after. Immediately, some scientists were critical of the pharmaceutical company’s move, noting that it was still unclear when or even if a booster will ever be required, and suggesting that Pfizer’s push for boosters was a way to guarantee continued demand for their vaccines.

“Pfizer and BioNTech, of course, are industry, and they’re interested in advancing their products,” says Dr. Wilbur Chen, the chief of the adult clinical studies section within the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “They certainly are aware that the booster dose variant discussion is important, are super excited that they’ve got this positive data, and are broadcasting that they’re going to publish it soon.”

And while there’s nothing out-of-line about Pfizer’s research process and plans for the future, their announcement itself has been the source of some confusion. “The lay person hears about all these different developments and thinks that when a company is going forward with an FDA application, that it’s almost like a shoo-in for [the vaccine] being used immediately,” Chen tells Rolling Stone. “After seeing how quickly Covid vaccine research and approval moved [in the second half of 2020], resulting in shots in arms, people are now accustomed to that process and timeline. But that’s not the way that we’re going to do it with boosters, because yes, we’re going to have a booster dose ready on the shelf and authorized potentially, but we’re not going to implement it until the data shows that we need to use it.”

That’s why the CDC and FDA stepped in to clear things up a few hours after Pfizer’s news release. “In their joint statement, the CDC and the FDA are saying, ‘OK, you’re hearing about positive data, and that it’s going to be submitted to regulatory authorities, but that does not mean that the government is deciding to implement booster doses now,’” Chen explains. But the agencies also stipulate that they’re continuing to review new data as it comes in, and “are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

What’s next for vaccine booster research?

While the data currently available suggest that boosters are not needed at this time, we still have no idea what’s next for the vaccines and the variants. “COVID has been such a learning curve,” Lyke tells Rolling Stone. “It’s almost impossible to make a prediction, and anyone that says that we absolutely will need boosters, just doesn’t know.”

For this reason, Lyke says that it’s important to conduct research on boosters now so that if the day comes when Covid vaccine boosters are needed, we’ll have the necessary evidence at hand. “It remains to be seen if a new variant comes down the pike that completely manages to evade the [current] vaccines’ coverage,” she notes. “That would be kind of a nightmare scenario, and we would have to really scramble, because everyone would have to be boosted.”

The good news is that if or when we get to the point of having variants that require a more targeted booster, researchers won’t be starting from scratch. “That’s why as scientists, we like the mRNA approach,” Chen explains, “because as long as you have the sequence of the new variant virus, you can pop that in and make a new booster dose that reflects that variant pretty quickly.”

But even if the process of creating a booster vaccine formulation is relatively straightforward, there is still a need for additional research before one is administered. For example, the NIH-funded clinical trial Lyke is overseeing aims to answer two key questions about potential boosters: Are they safe? And what kind of immune response will these boosters generate?

“Essentially, we have questions on the need for boosters in the future, and the time to answer those is now, in the summer, when the COVID prevalence is pretty low, and people are pretty well-vaccinated,” Lyke explains. “That way we’ll have all the data in hand, and can make the tough decision moving forward, because if we’re going to do another mass vaccination with boosters and everyone gets one injection of something, we really want to know what the best ‘something’ is.”

Why scientists are focusing on continued vaccination, in addition to studying the new variants.

The steady stream of news alerting us to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants — each seemingly more dangerous than the last — has left us in a perpetual cycle of pandemic panic, but Dr. Sarah Fortune, chair of the department of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says that this shouldn’t cause us to lose focus on the continued rollout of the initial Covid vaccines.

“From the perspective of pathogen evolution, I think that the questions focusing on one variant — Delta, Lambda, probably with Gamma, Theta, [and] Zeta to come — are missing the point,” Fortune tells Rolling Stone. “There is still a huge amount of virus in the world, and a huge number of non-immune people who can be easily infected.” And unlike the approximately 24 percent of American adults who plan to opt out of getting the Covid vaccine, people in other parts of the world who haven’t yet been vaccinated aren’t necessarily in that category by choice. According to data from the University of Oxford, only one percent of those living in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

In addition to the human toll, the continued spread of Covid-19 is a threat to global health because as long as it circulates, the virus has the opportunity to further evolve — spinning off more transmissible variants. “There is not evolutionary pressure for the virus to cause severe disease per se, and so some of the variants might be more ‘dangerous’ and some might be less ‘dangerous,’” Fortune explains. “But as a general principle, evolution favors transmission.”

And while it’s too early to tell how the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to play out — and consequently, what that means in terms of a potential booster shot — Fortune stresses the importance of expanding the worldwide vaccine rollout. “Right now,” she says, “the single most important thing that we can do is continue to rapidly push vaccine coverage to try to get the global reservoir of virus down — so basically, the virus has fewer shots on goal.”

Lyke agrees. “If there are people out there that haven’t been vaccinated,” she says, “our first message is for goodness sake, go and get vaccinated — whatever you can get access to — because they all still have very good efficacy against severe Covid and hospitalization.”

Comments / 1

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Eua#Cdc#Hvtn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Rolling Stone

Woman Who Went Missing During Rolling Loud Miami Music Festival Has Been Found

Tallahassee woman Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez — who went missing this past weekend at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida — has been found, according to her cousin, Demetria Madrigal. “I haven’t slept this entire week. I’m still in shock,” Madrigal tells Rolling Stone. “We just want to get her home. She’s always been so sheltered; her grandmother raised her. She’s never, ever been wild.” The festival was apparently only her cousin’s second show. Miami Garden Police did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Investigators contacted Madrigal Friday morning with the news that 23-year-old Espinoza-Sanchez is currently at a hospital in Naples,...
POTUSPosted by
Rolling Stone

Biden Announces Vaccine or Testing Mandate for Federal Employees

President Biden announced on Thursday that he will require all federal employees and contractors to either attest that they were vaccinated against Covid-19, or submit to a variety of preventative protocols including regular testing, mask wearing, and social distancing. “Every federal government employee will be asked to attest to their vaccination status,” Biden said. “Anyone who doesn’t attest or isn’t vaccinated is required to mask—no matter where they work—test one or two times a week, social distance and generally will not be able to travel for work.” Biden also said similar standards will apply to federal contractors. The president is also asking...
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

Use a TSA-Friendly Backpack and Never Remove Your Laptop Again at Security

One of the most tedious parts of going through airport security is taking your laptop out of your backpack. The computer has to be placed in its own tray, separate from your other electronics, travel-sized lotions, shoes, and other personal items, then shoved back into your backpack to avoid slowing down the line. This entire annoying process can be avoided if you use a “TSA-friendly” laptop bag. What Is A TSA-Friendly Laptop Bag? A TSA-friendly laptop bag is a backpack that can be fully unzipped, so both sizes can be lain perfectly flat. These backpacks have a dedicated laptop pocket, so your computer can...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says You're in Danger if This Sounds Like You

The coronavirus pandemic is now prolonged, with no end in sight, thanks to a rising variant, called Delta, and a subset of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated. As tempers flare and opinions fly, your life may be at risk. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to sound the alarm. Read on for five essential life-saving tips, and to protect health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID symptoms: Headache, runny nose, sneezing are now among the top 5 reported due to increasing variants and vaccines

As more variants of COVID-19 emerge, the most common symptoms change. An ongoing study based out of the United Kingdom has set out to help people determine what the most common symtoms are depending on if they are unvaccinated, partially or fully vaccinated. The study allows people to submit their COVID symptoms on an app which the scientists collect to determine which are being most highly reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Much You're Protected From the Delta Variant

The Delta variant is poised to take over the U.S. as the dominant COVID strain, and as it spreads, experts are looking to learn more about how the variant works and how it could affect the course of the pandemic. Emerging research has found that not only is this new variant more transmissible than others, but it may be more deadly, too. Unfortunately, it also appears that existing vaccines may be affected by the Delta variant. New data has found that those who've been vaccinated with Pfizer do have protection against the Delta variant, but there is a clear drop in how well the vaccine works against this variant of concern.
Pharmaceuticalsmynews13.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

The New Covid Strain Could Send Us Back into Lockdown

According to NPR, “The dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading so quickly in the United States that it’s likely the mutant strain will become predominant in the nation within weeks, according to federal health officials and a new analysis”.

Comments / 1

Community Policy