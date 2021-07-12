Dealer Friedrich Petzel Expands in Chelsea: ‘We Don’t Need to Have a Global Empire’
While the art world was in lockdown, dealer Friedrich Petzel was thinking big. In a few years’ time, he will move his New York gallery to a new building a few blocks north of his current location on 18th Street. He’ll more than double his current square footage, adding over 22,000 square feet, and add room a bookstore (unlike the relatively small one at 18th Street) and a rooftop sculpture garden. He’ll also have three floors at a location that formerly served as the home of SIR recording studios. Right now, many Chelsea galleries are relocating to Tribeca. But Petzel is sticking with the neighborhood.www.artnews.com
