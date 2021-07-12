Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Dealer Friedrich Petzel Expands in Chelsea: ‘We Don’t Need to Have a Global Empire’

By Sarah Douglas
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the art world was in lockdown, dealer Friedrich Petzel was thinking big. In a few years’ time, he will move his New York gallery to a new building a few blocks north of his current location on 18th Street. He’ll more than double his current square footage, adding over 22,000 square feet, and add room a bookstore (unlike the relatively small one at 18th Street) and a rooftop sculpture garden. He’ll also have three floors at a location that formerly served as the home of SIR recording studios. Right now, many Chelsea galleries are relocating to Tribeca. But Petzel is sticking with the neighborhood.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Auction#Hauser Wirth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Interior DesignArchDaily

A Virtual Tour of Mies van der Rohe’s Unbuilt Resor House

The Resor House was a hugely pivotal project for Mies van der Rohe, in both his life, and his career. It was his first commission in the United States and prior to landing in Chicago, he lived for two months on the site of the house near Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Its design was unique for Mies in its rural landscape setting and material choices, mainly its wood-clad exterior and interior. While it was never constructed due to cost overruns, the design documents and working models were collected by MoMA in NY, where the client, Helen Resor was on the Board of Directors. This video traces a digital reconstruction of the house — using those archival documents — to serve as the subject of an in-depth tour and analysis. What sorts of discoveries are to be found inside this unbuilt masterpiece?
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs $200 M. Cox Collection, National History Museum Sues Insurer, and More: Morning Links for July 29, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES. Christie’s has secured the formidable Impressionist art collection of oilman Edwin L. Cox, who died last year at 99, and will offer it in a November sale. The auction house thinks Cox’s art could bring in $200 million, the Dallas Morning News reports, with Gustave Caillebotte’s 1875 Jeune Homme à Sa Fenêtre potentially going for north of $50 million. There are major pieces by Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, too. Stephane Connery , the Cox estate’s art adviser, told the paper that many of the pieces “were last seen publicly before World War II.” Some proceeds will go toward philanthropy. A pre-auction world tour of some works is planned.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

MoMA PS1 Reveals Artist List for 2021 Greater New York Show

After delaying its recurring Greater New York show a year because of the pandemic, MoMA PS1 has revealed the artist list for the touted exhibition’s forthcoming fifth edition, which is now due to open on October 7. It is set to include 47 participants and place a focus on artistic networks in New York.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

National Gallery of Australia Returns Artifacts Bought from Disgraced Dealer to India

The National Gallery of Australia in Canberra said on Thursday that it will return 14 works from its Asian art collection objects to India. Thirteen of them were purchased from Art of the Past, the Manhattan gallery led by Subhash Kapoor, who has been accused of leading a trafficking ring that looted thousands of artifacts. The remaining one was bought from the late New York–based dealer William Wolff.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
EntertainmentPosted by
Robb Report

A German Socialite Is Headed to Jail for the Fraudulent Sale of a $1.3 Million Yayoi Kusama Sculpture

German socialite Angela Gulbenkian will be jailed for 3.5 years after pleading guilty to two counts of theft earlier this month for stealing more than $1.4 million, according to Publico. Gulbenkian had been contracted by the Singapore-based company called Artseen to sell an iconic Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture that they had in their possession. She took payment for the work, but never completed the transaction.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Floral Street Partners with the Van Gogh Museum

Floral Street has been named as the first fragrance brand partner of the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam. In a four-year deal across fragrance and scented home products, the partnership will celebrate the works of Vincent van Gogh, and excite audiences globally in appreciation of fine art and fine fragrance. The collaboration will also explore how Van Gogh’s passion for nature has inspired sustainable scent creations.
EntertainmentSlate

The sylvan, understated Olympic stadium was built for 60,000 fans. Architect Kengo Kuma thinks it’s fitting that it’s empty.

The Olympics, and accordingly Olympic architecture, are supposed to be triumphant. Exuberant. They emphasize spectacle, showmanship, and national pride. Look no further than the old National Stadium in Tokyo designed by Kenzo Tange for the 1964 Olympics—a dramatic, monumental design with its famous swooping, suspended roof. Or Ai Weiwei’s mind-numbing Bird’s Nest in Beijing for the 2008 Olympics, like a mega-cocoon for a steely monster, stretched-out steel beams zigzagging every which way. Zaha Hadid’s initial design for the new National Stadium in Tokyo stunned with its futuristic, turbocharged bicycle helmet shape.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Seeing The Art Again

Japanese artist Yashima Gakutei created the image of the three crabs nearly 200 years ago, but it’s easy to feel something contemporary, or perhaps the better word is timeless, in the way they conduct themselves, like old friends excitedly greeting one another after not having seen each other for a long time. That wasn’t the artist’s intent; an accompanying note explains that the crabs “have come out to see the first sunrise of the year.” But it mirrored the way it felt to return to the Yale University Art Gallery since it opened after its long pandemic shutdown.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Rock-Cut Chambers Found in Ancient Zeugma’s Mosaic-Laden ‘House of the Muses’

Archaeologists have uncovered two rock-cut chambers in the House of the Muses in the ancient city of Zeugma in southeastern Turkey, the Hurriyet Daily News reports. Zeugma is an ancient Hellenistic and Roman city known for its intricate mosaics, which have been almost perfectly preserved for 2,000 years. It is home to the largest mosaic collection in the world, with a dedicated institution, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy