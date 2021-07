Our community has a social contract which gives us a short term functional system. What our community lacks is a clear holistic picture of the essence of what our county wants to achieve. Our community has a task at hand. To establish a legal cannabis industry. As individuals we have two ways of processing it. One is the right side of the brain that will see the issue as a community connected. Or the left side of the brain that will see it as individual goals to be achieved with an accumulation of goals that will result in a completed task. This is only natural, but we need to also address the nurture part of the equation. Western culture was wowed by great minds like Sir Isaac Newton. And rightly so, he achieved great wonders by dissecting a complex issue down to a single part then following the narrow path of that part so we could better understand, control and reproduce it. This brilliant idea became the foundation of how we designed our schools for the last 300 years. We break everything into fragments, Though it is effective and essential, it is not the whole picture and it leads to problems. Even if an idea is based on good, it is bound to fail if it doesn’t address the needs of the overall essence of the whole. In addition, such good ideas tend to colonize the area they impact and dominate over other good ideas. We are seeing this around the world in regards to charities. A good fragmentation is only viable if it serves the essence of the whole.