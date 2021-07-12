Sensing 'junk' RNA after chemotherapy enhances blood regeneration

In this UroToday GU Oncology Journal Club, Christopher Wallis and Zachary Klaassen highlight a Journal of Clinical Oncology publication on a phase two open-label study of sacituzumab govitecan in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, progressing after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. TROPHY-U-01: A Phase II Open-Label Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Patients With Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Progressing After Platinum-Based Chemotherapy and Checkpoint Inhibitors. Sacituzumab govitecan is a Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, a transmembrane glycoprotein that is highly expressed on epithelial cancer cells. In his presentation, Dr. Wallis shows initial phase one and phase two data which showed the efficacy of this treatment approach in patients with advanced epithelial cancers who had received at least one prior line of systematic therapy. Subsequent subgroup analyses of these data and further study in advanced urothelial carcinoma suggested a clinical activity within an objective response rate of over 30%. As a result, this launched the hypothesis for the TROPHY study. This hypothesis is that sacituzumab govitecan would have a significant anti-tumor activity, measured using objective response rate, comparing favorably to historical controls who received cytotoxic chemotherapy. This forms a component of the overall TROPHY urothelial study approach. The paper Drs. Wallis and Klaassen discuss focus on cohort one, which includes patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, who progressed after both prior platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. In conclusion, Dr. Klaassen highlights several discussion points from the TROPHY-U-01 trial. Sacituzumab govitecan demonstrated a clinically and statistically significant objective response rate of 27% in these patients with pretreated metastatic urothelial carcinoma when given after progression on platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy compared to the historic controls.