etco Homes Launches BeeHome Urban Beekeeping Partnership, Housing Thousands of Bees at Rooftop Apiaries

Just when you think you've explored every nook and cranny of this city, you stumble upon a narrow alleyway that leads to nowhere or an unpaved road sandwiched between two streets. That's the best part of San Francisco — it may be small, but there's always something new to see. We've been wandering the city neighborhood by neighborhood in 2021, learning the stories of each different area for a month at a time. In July, we told stories of Hayes Valley, one of the best neighborhoods for dining, shopping and the arts. But it wasn't always this way. The neighborhood has changed a lot over the years to its current iteration as a destination.