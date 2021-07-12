Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Alexa Bliss Calls Out Fan That Attempts To Body Shame Her

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been multiple instances of Alexa Bliss responding to harassing messages from fans on social media over the past year. In 2020, Alexa briefly locked her Twitter account due to fans harassing her. Earlier this year, Alexa was dealing with a Twitter stalker named Albert Little 666 who was sending threatening tweets to her fiance Ryan Cabrera. The account ended up being suspended by Twitter.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Alexa Bliss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Ing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look In Photo

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for several months now. He was recently spotted by a fan and he is apparently in the best shape of his life.The fan took a picture which was first posted on the Twitter account “Fiending For Followers”. Bray Wyatt is...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Nikki ASH Believes There's 'A Lot Of Story' In Alexa Bliss Being Her Supervillain

Nikki ASH isn't quite a superhero -- ASH stands for Almost a Super Hero -- but she believes she has a supervillain right in front of her. There is a long history between Nikki and Alexa Bliss dating back to their run as WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Alexa being possessed by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and the duo recently reuniting to qualifying for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
WWEringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Could Be Debuting New Ring Gear At WWE Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the top female WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW as she remains a highlight of the show thanks to her mysterious and demonic gimmick. Not everyone is a fan of Alexa Bliss’ current gimmick and have voiced their disdain for it on social media, but Alexa Bliss simply doesn’t care as she loves doing it and that won’t be changing anytime soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak

WWE Money In The Bank has been an explosive pay-per-view so far with the Uso’s winning the WWE SmackDown tag team champions and a new Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase holder crowned. Nikki A.S.H. outlasted several other women, including the fearful Alexa Bliss to win the briefcase tonight. Is Alexa Bliss getting more money than Seth Rollins?
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Snoop Dogg’s daughter calls out Body Shamers online

Cori Broadus called out someone who attempted to ‘body shame’ her in her DMs. The woman suggested that Cori has the money to get work done and that she needs to get to it. She responded by posting the DM and said, “Like I don’t know what I’m suppose [sic] to do. Oh, she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.’” Cori is known for spreading the message to ‘love your body’. She has dealt with ‘haters’ in the past, and her new outlook was inspired by some mental health issues she experienced recently. She said in a recent Live, “I think it starts from my childhood. I grew up with two light-skinned brothers. I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at six. I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health. I’ve always been sad, I’ve always been depressed because I feel like I’ve been through a lot.” She continued, “I remember I got on social media when I was 13, and my mom and dad they didn’t want me to because I wasn’t strong in there. I got on there and I got super bullied. People used to always talk about me: ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that.’ And I used to cry. And I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘mom I’m so ugly. Why? Why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ I hated everything about me.” Now, Cori is in a much better place and loving the skin that she is in. What makes you beautiful? How do you keep yourself confident with so much negativity in the world?
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Murphy pays tribute to Alexa Bliss

WWE has released several prominent and non-prominent athletes over the past few months and among them is definitely Buddy Murphy, wrestler we first saw in the interesting feud between Seth Rollins and the Mysterios and then cheated on his partner in the surprising Liaison where he joined Aalyah Mysterio, Rey's very young daughter.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Out Fans Mocking Her "Privileged Problems" After She Posts Tearful Footage

Kaitlyn Bristowe is responding to fans who offered insulting feedback about her recent emotional posts. On Saturday, July 17, the current co-host of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself getting emotional and brushing away tears as she got candid about feeling alone, given that fiancé Jason Tartick was out of town. Kaitlyn, who grew up in Canada, also explained that it had been tough to not get back there lately to see her loved ones. "I have been so emotional the last few days," she said. "It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss On Whether She Made Eva Marie Fall On WWE RAW

On tonight’s episode of RAW, Eva Marie and Doudrop visited Alexa Bliss in Alexa’s Playground. During the segment, Marie belittled Lilly and threatened to have Doudrop trash Bliss’ doll in a trash can. Marie then said she had no intention to waste her time with Bliss or Lilly. Just as she began to leave the set, Marie took a fall, apparently due to Bliss or Lilly’s superpower.
Behind Viral VideosHelloGiggles

Selena Gomez Hilariously Called Out Her Younger Self in a TikTok Video

Listen: We've all made some regrettable beauty choices over the years. Super-skinny eyebrows, unblended blush, hair chopsticks—we won't confirm or deny that we dipped or toes in all of these once-trendy looks. Even worldwide pop star Selena Gomez admits to dabbling with questionable hairstyles as a teenager, as highlighted in her recent TikTok video.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Diva ‘Jealous’ Of Alexa Bliss

The former WWE star Chelsea Green recently opened up on WWE RAW star Alexa Bliss, who has been doing a remarkable job on the red brand. Since her association with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and even after betraying him at WrestleMania 37, the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion’s gimmick has evolved a lot. Vince McMahon Major Steroid News Revealed.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chelsea Green Talks Ideas She Pitched To WWE

New Ring of Honor signee Chelsea Green recently sat down for an episode of the Those Wrestling Girls podcast. During the interview Green discussed whether she would’ve been open to the idea of joining the WWE main roster, even if it was just in a manager role for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, now known as Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, respectively. Green, who is set to marry Cardona on New Years Eve, said she would’ve been open to the idea. She also revealed what her goal was when she joined the WWE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy