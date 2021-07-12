Bemidji City Council to review Rail Corridor redevelopment ideas
BEMIDJI -- The future of Bemidji's Rail Corridor are will be under review Monday during a Bemidji City Council work session. According to city documents, the council's agenda will include a presentation from the St. Paul Port Authority, a firm hired to study the feasibility of the land. The corridor is located in the city's downtown area, extending from Park Avenue Northwest to land near the Mississippi River, and is bordered by existing rail lines.www.bemidjipioneer.com
