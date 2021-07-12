Cancel
WWE

Ex-WWE Star Fires Back At Triple H’s Comments On Top Stars Wanting To Work There

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Maria Kanellis addressed Triple H’s comments about the top wrestlers in the world wanting to work for the company:. “So I think. I think, of course, has to say something like that, he has to say that everybody wants to be in WWE because that is where he works and that’s what’s required. But I think if you were honest with himself, he would realize that they aren’t the only place to work anymore and for a lot of people, they’re not even the place that they want to work.

Triple H
Maria Kanellis
#Combat#Impact Wwe#Ring Of Honor
