Ex-WWE Star Fires Back At Triple H’s Comments On Top Stars Wanting To Work There
In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Maria Kanellis addressed Triple H’s comments about the top wrestlers in the world wanting to work for the company:. “So I think. I think, of course, has to say something like that, he has to say that everybody wants to be in WWE because that is where he works and that’s what’s required. But I think if you were honest with himself, he would realize that they aren’t the only place to work anymore and for a lot of people, they’re not even the place that they want to work.www.pwmania.com
