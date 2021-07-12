Cancel
Health

Novel screening approach improves diagnosis of metabolic disorders in newborns

By Baylor College of Medicine
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found that a screening method known as untargeted metabolomics profiling can improve the diagnostic rate for inborn errors of metabolism, a group of rare genetic conditions, by about seven-fold when compared to the traditional metabolic screening approach. The study, published...

medicalxpress.com

