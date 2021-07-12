Cancel
Facebook’s Associate General Counsel For Civil Rights, Julie Wenah, Reveals The Journey Of Healing That Led To Her New Position

By Pauleanna Reid
As recently as 2017, 1 in 4 Black Americans reported having experienced some form of online harassment as a result of their race or ethnicity. Since this Pew Research Center survey, many social media platforms have been called out for their lack of oversight and action on behalf of certain online communities, leading to widespread safety concerns, low trust, and tarnished brand identity. Coming from Airbnb where similar issues were presented, civil rights and tech lawyer Julie Wenah, has taken the responsibility of addressing comparable pain points at Facebook.

