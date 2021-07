Walt Disney once said "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world." I get it. But do all the changes have to come in the same week?! If you've been following MousePlanet recently, you may have read some surprising announcements, including the tear-down of Gag Factory in Mickey's Toontown, and more recently, the shuttering of not one, but two restaurants. Say good-bye to Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel's PCH Grill, and, more shockingly, Steakhouse 55 and Lounge at Steakhouse 55 at Disneyland Hotel. Wait! What?! That was my restaurant. No more birthday celebrations among Hollywood's Golden Age stars? No more decadent desserts? NO MORE AFTERNOON CLASSIC TEA?! Be still my heart.