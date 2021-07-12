Study shows mental health, support key in parental neglect

Individuals with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and other diagnoses who are taking stimulant medications are also more likely to switch to non-stimulant medications. A recent study has found that individuals with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other psychiatric diagnoses are more likely to stop taking their ADHD medications. The study is the largest of its kind to date, according to the authors, and the results were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.