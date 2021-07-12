Cancel
Relationships

Study shows mental health, support key in parental neglect

By University of Kansas
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstance use disorder has long been considered a key factor in cases of parental neglect. But new research from the University of Kansas shows that such substance abuse does not happen in a vacuum. When examining whether parents investigated by Child Protective Services engaged in neglectful behaviors over the past year, a picture emerges that suggests case workers should look at substance misuse within the context of other factors, like mental health and social supports, to better prevent child neglect and help families.

