I love the South Downs. It’s this wild, windswept place. You can’t build on the land because it’s a national park so it has stayed the way it is for centuries. My dad Harold, my brother Mark and I all walked the South Downs Way from Eastbourne one rainy July in 1977. The three of us were camping, carrying our tents, getting wet and sleeping on the Downs during thunderstorms. It was a pivotal time in my life. I was 15, and we had lost Mum nine years earlier. This was our first trip together, the three of us, without her.