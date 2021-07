Many systems such as critical infrastructure exhibit a modular structure with many links within the modules and few links between them. One approach to increase the robustness of these systems is to reinforce a fraction of the nodes in each module, so that the reinforced nodes provide additional needed sources for themselves as well as for their nearby neighborhood. Since reinforcing a node can be an expensive task, the efficiency of the decentralization process by reinforced nodes is vital. In our study we analyze a new model which combines both above mentioned features of real complex systems - modularity and reinforced nodes. Using tools from percolation theory, we derived an analytical solution for any partition of reinforced nodes; between nodes which have links that connect them to other modules ("inter-nodes") and nodes which have connections only within their modules ("intra-nodes"). Among our results, we find that near the critical percolation point ($p\approx p_c$) the robustness is greatly affected by the distribution. In particular, we find a partition of reinforced nodes which yields an optimal robustness and we show that the optimal partition remains constant for high average degrees.