Three vie for seat on Sedro-Woolley School Board

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Incumbent Enrique Lopez-Cisneros is facing two challengers for his seat on the Sedro-Woolley School Board.

Lopez-Cisneros, who was first elected to the board in Nov. 2017, holds the seat that represents areas around Samish and Evergreen elementary schools.

Lopez-Cisneros, who works at the regional Northwest Educational Service District 189 in Anacortes, is being challenged by Brent Schiefelbein, a Sedro-Woolley Public Works employee, and Justin Counley, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

A variety of issues face the person who wins the seat, Lopez-Cisneros said, including heading back to classrooms after the COVID-19 pandemic, and staying up to date with budget and policy changes dictated by the state.

To address those issues, he said he would continue to listen to parents and community members, and continue to lobby in Olympia on behalf of the school district.

“I know what is coming our way in regards to state policies and I will continue to advocate at the local and state level in Olympia for our Woolley youth,” he said in a questionnaire sent to candidates by the Skagit Valley Herald.

Counley said the biggest issue facing the winning candidate was critical race theory, which according to the Associated Press, is a “way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism ... (that) centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.”

“This is a toxic idea that teaches our children to judge each other based on race instead of character,” Counley said in his questionnaire. “It teaches our children that America was founded upon racism and bigotry.”

Counley said he would do everything he could to keep critical race theory out of the district’s curriculum despite what he called a mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee to include it.

However, no such mandate exists, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

“As a function of learning about civics, English language arts, and other subjects, Washington’s students are already learning about the impacts of race and racism, and have been for decades,” OSPI told the Skagit Valley Herald in an email. “It seems that diversity, equity, and inclusion are being misconstrued as critical race theory, when in fact, critical race theory is not mentioned in any K-12 education law, rule, or learning standard in Washington.”

Schiefelbein said the biggest issue facing the winning candidate is a political one.

“The pushing of political views and the leftist agenda,” he said in his questionnaire. “There is a push against patriotism and to twist and pervert history while sexualizing our youth at far too young of age.”

To address it, he said he would work to make sure board-approved curriculum is focused on education, not politics.