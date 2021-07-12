Cancel
Cancer

Ant venom peptide can activate a pseudo-allergic pathway

By The University of Hong Kong
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnts are omnipresent, and we often get blisters after an ant bite. But do you know the molecular mechanism behind it? A research team led by Professor Billy K C Chow from the Research Division for Molecular and Cell Biology, Faculty of Science, the University of Hong Kong (HKU), in collaboration with Dr. Jerome Leprince from The Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale (INSERM) and Professor Michel Treilhou from the Institut National Universitaire Champollion in France, have identified and demonstrated a novel small peptide isolated from the ant venom can initiate an immune pathway via a pseudo-allergic receptor MRGPRX2. The study has recently been published in Allergy—The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

medicalxpress.com

