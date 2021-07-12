Fear of rejection vs. joy of inclusion: Faith communities from LGBTQ+ perspectives

Sunday, elder Keith Lough will preach during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in the children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, will be posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. This series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. The Streams of Water Ministry will host its annual Back to School Roundup from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The first 550 students who arrive will receive a backpack full of school supplies and a sack lunch in a curbside pickup. For more information, visit alameda.church.