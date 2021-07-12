Slavery, servitude focus of Alamo discussion by university scholars for $400 million overhaul

Three university scholars will tackle an intensely debated topic, the role of slavery at the Alamo, in a discussion Tuesday that will be streamed live. The Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee will discuss slavery, indentured servitude and other forms of “unfree labor” at 5:30 p.m. The forum, “The History of Unfree Labor At and Around the Alamo,” is the fourth of seven being held this summer for development of an interpretive plan, as part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza and the state-owned Alamo complex, including a $250 million museum and visitor center project.