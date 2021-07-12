Cancel
Alamo, IN

Slavery, servitude focus of Alamo discussion by university scholars for $400 million overhaul

By Scott Huddleston
expressnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree university scholars will tackle an intensely debated topic, the role of slavery at the Alamo, in a discussion Tuesday that will be streamed live. The Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee will discuss slavery, indentured servitude and other forms of “unfree labor” at 5:30 p.m. The forum, “The History of Unfree Labor At and Around the Alamo,” is the fourth of seven being held this summer for development of an interpretive plan, as part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza and the state-owned Alamo complex, including a $250 million museum and visitor center project.

