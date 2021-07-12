This 40%-Off Jumpsuit From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Comfy Enough to Sleep In

BB Dakota x Steve Madden Cypress Smock Waist Jogger Jumpsuit Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is always one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. There’s so much to choose from, and the deals are incredible! Our plan for the sale is simple: We’re on the hunt for fashion essentials that we can wear year-round, and today we’re zeroing in on a jumpsuit that instantly caught our eye.

This jumpsuit from BB Dakota x Steve Madden is one of the strongest steals on Nordstrom, and you won’t find it for a better price than right now! It’s 40% off, super soft, comfortable and can be styled for so many occasions.

Get the BB Dakota x Steve Madden Cypress Smock Waist Jogger Jumpsuit (originally $109) on sale with free shipping for just $65 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Fact: This jumpsuit has an amazing design. We adore the smocked waist that gives it a high-waisted silhouette which is bound to be ultra-slimming! The sleeveless top has a relaxed V-neckline cut, and the pant legs offer up a harem-style aesthetic. They’re loose and cinch in at the ankles, which is the finishing touch on this elevated jumpsuit.

If you’re a fan of staple shades, you’ll surely love the grey hue this jumpsuit is sporting. It’s an excellent neutral that will be a hit well into the fall months. Of course, once winter arrives, it may be too cold to wear this jumpsuit outside — and that’s when it will become your go-to loungewear piece for movie nights and relaxing at home. It might even be comfortable enough to sleep in!

Based on previous Nordstrom sales, we’re confident that this jumpsuit is going to be a major hit with shoppers, which is why we wanted to bring it to your attention ASAP. With such a steep discount, it’s going to be flying off the virtual shelves — so if you’re feeling like it we are, add it to your cart immediately. If you have early sale access, you’ll be able to buy it now — but you can also add it to your wishlist and take the plunge whenever the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is available to you. Happy shopping!

