This 40%-Off Jumpsuit From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Comfy Enough to Sleep In

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 18 days ago
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is always one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. There’s so much to choose from, and the deals are incredible! Our plan for the sale is simple: We’re on the hunt for fashion essentials that we can wear year-round, and today we’re zeroing in on a jumpsuit that instantly caught our eye.

This jumpsuit from BB Dakota x Steve Madden is one of the strongest steals on Nordstrom, and you won’t find it for a better price than right now! It’s 40% off, super soft, comfortable and can be styled for so many occasions.

Fact: This jumpsuit has an amazing design. We adore the smocked waist that gives it a high-waisted silhouette which is bound to be ultra-slimming! The sleeveless top has a relaxed V-neckline cut, and the pant legs offer up a harem-style aesthetic. They’re loose and cinch in at the ankles, which is the finishing touch on this elevated jumpsuit.

If you’re a fan of staple shades, you’ll surely love the grey hue this jumpsuit is sporting. It’s an excellent neutral that will be a hit well into the fall months. Of course, once winter arrives, it may be too cold to wear this jumpsuit outside — and that’s when it will become your go-to loungewear piece for movie nights and relaxing at home. It might even be comfortable enough to sleep in!

Based on previous Nordstrom sales, we’re confident that this jumpsuit is going to be a major hit with shoppers, which is why we wanted to bring it to your attention ASAP. With such a steep discount, it’s going to be flying off the virtual shelves — so if you’re feeling like it we are, add it to your cart immediately. If you have early sale access, you’ll be able to buy it now — but you can also add it to your wishlist and take the plunge whenever the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is available to you. Happy shopping!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BB Dakota x Steve Madden and shop all of the women’s clothing deals happening during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

