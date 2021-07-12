Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Breaking down the Yanks' Day 2 Draft picks

MLB
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 MLB Draft advanced through its second day, the Yankees are among the 30 Major League organizations scouring the amateur ranks for the stars of tomorrow. The Bombers opened their Draft by taking Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney with the 20th overall selection. The 21-year-old Sweeney attended the event at Denver’s Bellco Theatre, telling MLB Network’s Lauren Gardner that he was excited to put the storied pinstripes on: “Let’s get to work; let’s do this.”

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Beck
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Basketball#Mlb Draft#Yankees#Major League##Eastern Illinois#Mlb Network#First Team#Giants#Mlb Pipeline#Lhp#Cardinals#Stevens High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

‘High-end’ Yankees pick Brendan Beck expected to be fast riser

The most recent Yankees draft pick to make it to the big leagues is 2017 first-rounder Clarke Schmidt, the right-hander who debuted three years later. The Yankees believe they could have another fast riser in their second-round pick from this year’s draft, Stanford right-hander Brendan Beck, according to VP of domestic amateur scouting Damon Oppenheimer.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s the trade that could save Yankees season

If the Yankees are going to actually buy before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, then general manager Brian Cashman should go get the best player available. Yes, it’s time for the Yankees to focus on a blockbuster deal for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. I probably know what you’re...
Posted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 11: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
MLBYardbarker

Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for prospect Jesus Luzardo

The inclusion of the 23-year-old Luzardo has to be seen as eye-opening, especially considering Marte will be a mere rental for the small-market A’s. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game a couple years ago, Luzardo has struggled at the big-league level. He’s pitched to a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 13 games (six starts) this season. With that said, the tools are more than there for the Peru native to be a top-end rotation option.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets among contenders interested in signing former World Series MVP

This one could be interesting. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs. Mets will also be at the Cole Hamels workout Friday. Their starting pitching has been excellent, but like just about all contenders, they are on the lookout for rotation help.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
theScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets, including Dwight Gooden and Marcus Stroman, react to Kumar Rocker pick

As a projected top-five pick, Rocker landing in the Mets’ lap led to a range of reactions, including the Mets’ past and present players. Shawn previously worked as a journalist for several local newspapers until he realized the potential of internet for news reporting. He joined the team as a contributor which provided him a platform to dedicate his experience and knowledge for a wider range of audience. He excels in curating business news for the website.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process. Pittsburgh's choice to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy