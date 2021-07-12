Breaking down the Yanks' Day 2 Draft picks

The inclusion of the 23-year-old Luzardo has to be seen as eye-opening, especially considering Marte will be a mere rental for the small-market A’s. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game a couple years ago, Luzardo has struggled at the big-league level. He’s pitched to a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 13 games (six starts) this season. With that said, the tools are more than there for the Peru native to be a top-end rotation option.