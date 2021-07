In the latest installment of Nintendo Minute, Nintendo of America hosts Kit and Krysta continue their ongoing series with another special video:. Nintendo Minute is never a minute! Today we’re unboxing all the goodies for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD! We have the Joy Con controllers, the amiibo, and of course the game. Are you playing? Let us know if this is your first time experiencing this game or if you’ve played it before on Wii. As always, thanks so much for watching and we’ll see you next week!