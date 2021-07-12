Cancel
Cost of Monopoly board homes in real life as £6.8million Oxford Street overtakes Mayfair

By Ruki Sayid
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
Oxford Street is now the most expensive street on the Monopoly board - in real life, that is... (Image: Humphrey Nemar.)

Swanky Mayfair – the most expensive place on the Monopoly board – has been overtaken in real life by Oxford Street.

The typical home in Oxford Street is worth £6.8million, research shows.

That puts it at the top of the league of all the locations in the board game.

Park Lane, the second most expensive property in Monopoly at £350, is also second in real life at £3m.

Homes in Mayfair, which costs the top price of £400 in the game, would set you back £2.5million on average.

The British version of the Monoploy board has famous streets and areas of London (Image: Getty Images)

Some cheaper streets in Monopoly are rather different in real life.

Homes in Pall Mall, an affordable £140 in the game, are in the top 10 in the real world at £1.42m.

While in Bow Street, £180 in the game, they are £1.43m.

The study by money.co.uk found the average value of the 22 streets up for grabs on the board has soared by 527,750%.

Money.co.uk said: “Old Kent Road keeps its place as... the cheapest street on the board and in real life.”

It costs a paltry £60 in the game, which was first released in 1935.

A home there would set you back just under £400,000 now.

Based on the classic London version of the game, glamorous Bond Street has plummeted from being the third most expensive on the board to being in the bottom three in real life.

The average home there costs roughly £460,000, the study found.

Leicester Square was another big faller. It is the seventh most expensive of the game’s property squares.

But in real life it has tumbled to almost last place.

A typical home there costs about £430,000, making it cheaper than board bargain Whitechapel Road.

How they compare...

List reads - Location / cost on board / cost in real life

Oxford Street £300 £6.8m

Park Lane £350 £3m

Mayfair £400 £2.5m

Piccadilly £280 £1.86m

Regent Street £300 £1.86m

Bow Street £180 £1.43m

Pall Mall £140 £1.42m

Trafalgar Square £240 £1.24m

Euston Road £100 £987,380

Fleet Street £220 £926,897

The Angel, Islington £100 £898,938

Pentonville Road £120 £738,403

Whitechapel Road £60 £618,044

Bond Street £320 £460,988

Leicester Square £260 £429,871

Old Kent Road £60 £396,275

