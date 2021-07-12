Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Have multiple ways to receive warnings, including television, weather radio, phone, family, and friends. Avoid burn areas in particular, and be ready to move to higher ground. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central and north central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet and South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet. In north central Colorado, Jackson County Below 9000 Feet, Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet, South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet and West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet. * Through Saturday evening. * Thunderstorms will become more numerous across the mountains and foothills by this afternoon, and will have potential to produce flash flooding. The highest threat areas would be the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Williams Fork, and Calwood burn areas, but flash flooding will even be possible in non-burn scar areas due to the intensity of the rainfall. Rainfall amounts around 1.5 inches will be possible in less than an hour. While storms should gradually diminish overnight, there is still a threat of heavy rain continuing in the foothill areas overnight into early Saturday morning. Additional rounds of showers and storms can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening. * Burn scars will be particularly susceptible to heavy rainfall, leading to quick runoff and debris and mud flows. The flood threat may last through the night.