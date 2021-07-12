Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southwest Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Lower Rio Grande Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * Through this evening. * Abundant moisture and instability will lead to another round of scattered to numerous thunderstorms today, many of which will be slow moving. These strong and slow-moving thunderstorms will elevate the threat for flash flooding across parts of southwestern and south central New Mexico through this evening. Torrential rainfall in excess of 2 inches will be possible with the strongest storms. The greatest threat for flash flooding will be over wildfire burn scars and areas that have recently received heavy rainfall.alerts.weather.gov
