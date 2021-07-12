Cancel
Catron County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southwest Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Lower Rio Grande Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * Through this evening. * Abundant moisture and instability will lead to another round of scattered to numerous thunderstorms today, many of which will be slow moving. These strong and slow-moving thunderstorms will elevate the threat for flash flooding across parts of southwestern and south central New Mexico through this evening. Torrential rainfall in excess of 2 inches will be possible with the strongest storms. The greatest threat for flash flooding will be over wildfire burn scars and areas that have recently received heavy rainfall.

alerts.weather.gov

Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Fresno; Madera; Mariposa The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Mariposa County in central California Northeastern Madera County in central California Northeastern Fresno County in central California * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Two to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the UPPER CREEK FIRE BURN AREA. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the UPPER CREEK FIRE BURN AREA. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clover Meadow Wilderness Office, Graveyard Meadow and Green Mtn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Utah, including the following areas, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah and Zion National Park. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will develop late this afternoon and continue into late tonight. The storms are expected to move from southeast to northwest. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in dry washes, slot canyons, small streams, and urban areas.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Elkhead and Park Mountains. In west central Colorado, Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of west central and northern Colorado mountains. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Elkhead and Park Mountains. In west central Colorado, Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of west central and northern Colorado mountains. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yuma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN YUMA AND CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MST/515 PM PDT/ At 448 PM MST/448 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles northeast of Holtville, or 24 miles east of Brawley. This storm was nearly stationary. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Andrade and Glamis. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 82 and 92. CA Route 78 between mile markers 21 and 50.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Smith Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cullman The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cullman County in north central Alabama * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smith Dam, or 9 miles southeast of Arley, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom, Crane Hill and Smith Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

NWS issues flash flood watch for southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flash flood watch for most of southeastern Idaho through Monday evening. Forecasters issued the watch just before 1 p.m. Friday, saying slow-moving thunderstorms could lead to heavy rain, possibly resulting in flash flooding and debris flows. The watch includes...
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southwestern Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Sierra; Lake Isabella; North Kings River; Sequoia Kings; Tehachapi Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River, Sequoia Kings, and Tehachapi Area. * Through Saturday evening * Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible. * Flash flooding may cause mud slides, rock falls, and debris flows near and below areas that receive heavy rainfall. Hikers and campers should stay alert to changes in the weather and never set up camp in low lying areas which could be suddenly flooded due to heavy rainfalls in higher elevations.
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have dissipated, with light rain continuing across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Villa Grove. Light rain will continue through 7 PM across the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TELLER AND NORTHERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palmer Lake, or 21 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving northwest at 5 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monument and Palmer Lake.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sierra, Lake Isabella, North Kings River by NWS

Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yuma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MST At 442 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Somerton, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis. This includes AZ Route 195 between mile markers 5 and 21.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM PDT At 420 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Pinecrest, or 19 miles south of Sonora Pass. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Paradise Meadow.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Have multiple ways to receive warnings, including television, weather radio, phone, family, and friends. Avoid burn areas in particular, and be ready to move to higher ground. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central and north central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet and South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet. In north central Colorado, Jackson County Below 9000 Feet, Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet, South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet and West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet. * Through Saturday evening. * Thunderstorms will become more numerous across the mountains and foothills by this afternoon, and will have potential to produce flash flooding. The highest threat areas would be the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Williams Fork, and Calwood burn areas, but flash flooding will even be possible in non-burn scar areas due to the intensity of the rainfall. Rainfall amounts around 1.5 inches will be possible in less than an hour. While storms should gradually diminish overnight, there is still a threat of heavy rain continuing in the foothill areas overnight into early Saturday morning. Additional rounds of showers and storms can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening. * Burn scars will be particularly susceptible to heavy rainfall, leading to quick runoff and debris and mud flows. The flood threat may last through the night.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 545 PM MST/545 PM PDT/. * At 504 PM MST/504 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Andrade to near Araby to 10 miles south of Fortuna Foothills, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 29. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 56. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell and Ligurta. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Chattooga County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Dade; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHATTOOGA SOUTHWESTERN WALKER AND SOUTHWESTERN DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 739 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Rising Fawn, or 8 miles south of Trenton...moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lafayette, Trenton, Trion, Menlo, Center Post, Rising Fawn, Cloudland, Cloudland Canyon State Park and Cooper Heights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Grand County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, the burned areas on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, the Colorado River above Shadow Mountain Reservoir, the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRAND COUNTY At 948 PM MDT, The thunderstorms have moved out of the East Troublesome burn scar. However, flooding of creeks and low spots may still be occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Grand County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...CENTRAL PERQUIMANS AND NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabeth City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Elizabeth City around 805 PM EDT. Camden around 810 PM EDT. Elizabeth City State University around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Belcross, Burnt Mills, Rabbit Corner, Lynchs Corner, Pierceville, Woodville, Parkville, Tar Corner, Gregory and Okisko. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * Until 3 AM MDT Friday. * Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will continue until late tonight. The storms are expected to move from southeast to northwest. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in dry washes, slot canyons, and small streams.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

