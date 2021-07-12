Cancel
Baltimore, MD

COVID-19 cases rising throughout the country, Johns Hopkins University finds

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 18 days ago
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(BALTIMORE, Md.) Johns Hopkins University found COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, according to The Hill

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that there are currently 37.4 new cases per 100,000 people nationwide this week, up from 28.7 cases per 100,000 last week.

GOP-led states like Missouri saw a 70% increase in coronavirus cases within the past week with 161.7 new cases per 100,000 people, as more states and areas are becoming more responsible for the increase

.The national average of fully vaccinated residents is 55.4%, while slightly over 37% percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated. 

The delta variant has continued to spread throughout the country as well, even as states with above-average immunization rates face a surge in cases. 

 The Hill reports Massachusetts has a vaccination rate of 58.65%, up from 65 cases per day to 98 cases. Yet, Vermont has the lowest cases in the country with only 33 new cases with over 60% fully vaccinated.

Comments / 610

