Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Martin County in east central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Indiantown, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Indiantown and J And S Fish Camp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH