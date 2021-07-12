Cancel
Stagecoach 2022: Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris to Perform

By Daniel Kohn
Spin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’s probably at least five months until Coachella reveals its lineup, its sister festival, Stagecoach, unveiled its bill and it’s pretty great. Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris, Orville Peck and Hailey Whitters are among the non-headlining highlights, which is great from an alt-country perspective. As for the headliners, those will be a bit more mainstream with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs closing out each night. Per the Stagecoach norm, there are some great classic artists as well, mainly in the form of Tanya Tucker and the Mavericks. One of our favorites, the Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress, will feature as well.

