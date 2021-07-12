Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

What is known about the US security company that hired the ex-Colombian military involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti

marketresearchtelecast.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA security company located in Miami, led by a Venezuelan, which would have recruited the former Colombian military personnel who were part of the armed command investigated for their participation in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, is one of the pieces. keys to clarify the assassination.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Delcy Rodríguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Military Personnel#Private Security#Ex Colombian#Venezuelan#Haitian#Ctu Security#The Federal Academy#Doral Food Corp#Ap#Americans#Operation Gideon#The Venezuelan Justice#Interpol#Colombians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Politicsarcamax.com

Haiti president's assassination exposes shady world of Colombian mercenaries

MEXICO CITY – As he considered a new job offer, Mauricio Javier Romero asked his wife what she thought — but provided few details about the mission. "It's your decision, but you can count on my support," she told him, according to the Colombian publication Semana. "He was a man who always tried to do the right thing."
AmericasWNMT AM 650

Martine Moise, widow of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence. Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins...
Miami, FLwksu.org

Mystery Surrounds Florida Company Suspected In Assassination of Haiti's President

CTU Security billed itself as a kind of one-stop shop for providing security to VIPs, training in using handguns and rifles, and access to military-style equipment, including armored vehicles and bomb disposal suits. Its name — an acronym for Counter Terrorist Unit — suggested the company, which is based in the Miami suburb of Doral, Fla., could bring elite-level competence to any situation.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Haiti’s interim premier to quit in wake of president’s assassination

The country’s elections minister said Ariel Henry, designated to replace Claude Joseph by Jovenel Moise before his death, will lead the country. Haiti’s elections minister said that interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down. The move comes in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
PoliticsWashington Post

Tensions simmer in northern Haiti amid funeral for assassinated president

The body of slain Haitian president Jovenel Moïse will be laid to rest on Friday, more than two weeks after he was assassinated in a brazen late-night raid on his private residence in the hills of Port-au-Prince, the capital. As the ceremonies began Friday morning, Moïse’s casket was draped with...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Haiti Will Say Goodbye To Its Assassinated President

Haiti Will Say Goodbye To Its Assassinated President. On Friday, mourners were ready to say their final goodbyes to Haiti’s assassinated president under tight security, just over two weeks after his killing shook a country beset by poverty, corruption, and political unrest. Moise, who was 53 years old when he...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Training of Foreign Militaries to Continue Despite Haiti Assassination

WASHINGTON - The United States will not reconsider the type of training it provides to foreign military members despite finding that seven of the 25 individuals arrested in the assassination of Haiti’s president were at one time trained by the U.S. As VOA first reported, U.S. defense officials last week...
PoliticsVoice of America

Gunfire, Protests Disrupt Funeral of Haiti's Assassinated President

WASHINGTON/CAP-HAITIEN, HAITI - The funeral of Haiti's assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, was disrupted Friday by tear gas and sounds of gunfire, prompting U.S. officials to leave before the end of the ceremony. "I never thought the changes you wanted to make would end up filling my eyes with tears," first...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Haiti installs new leader as country mourns assassinated president

Haiti’s government installed a new prime minister on Tuesday, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moise and arrested at least three police officers implicated in his killing. Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing...
MilitaryMiami Herald

Four Colombian vets implicated in Haiti assassination trained at Fort Benning school, DoD says

Four Colombian military veterans allegedly involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse participated in U.S.-funded military and training programs at Fort Benning’s Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), a Pentagon spokesperson told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday. The men are among nearly 30 people allegedly involved in Moïse’s assassination....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. appoints special envoy for Haiti in wake of its president's assassination

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday a special envoy for Haiti in wake of assassination of its president earlier this month. The State Department appointed Ambassador Daniel Foote, a Senior Foreign Service career member, as special envoy for Haiti "to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," according to the announcement.

Comments / 1

Community Policy