Tate & Lyle repositioning as food and beverage solutions business

Today’s consumers are increasingly health conscious and tech savvy, with access to reputable sources of information as they browse products. However, even the most informed consumers are overwhelmed into indecisiveness by the plethora of options available today online or on retail shelves, in coolers, and through the aisles. Heightened interest in wellness has placed immunity, mood, focus, energy, and sleep products under a new spotlight. It should come as no surprise that companies are investing significant capital researching and developing a myriad of natural adaptogens, nootropics, cannabinoids, and botanicals into next generation products. The challenge associated with these natural ingredients is that they often exhibit poor taste, limited bioavailability, slow onset, uncontrolled release kinetics, low product stability, or short shelf-life. To top it off, the cost of such natural ingredients, especially given their low bioavailable forms, is enough to deter the most ambitious of entrepreneurs away from formulating products with them. How then, in an over $42 billion sector 1, does a company develop and distinguish a product amongst ever growing competition?