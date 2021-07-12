Tate & Lyle repositioning as food and beverage solutions business

Cancel
LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has entered into an agreement to sell a controlling stake in a new company and its subsidiaries (NewCo) to KPS Capital Partners, LP. NewCo includes Tate & Lyle's Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in Almidones Mexicanos SA de CV and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products Company, LLC joint ventures. Under terms of the agreement, Tate & Lyle and KPS will each own 50% of NewCo, and KPS will have board and operational control.

