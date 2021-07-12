Cancel
BBU debuts Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is expanding its line of Entenmann’s Minis individually-wrapped desserts with the launch of Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies. The new sweet goods feature a fudgy consistency, layer of chocolate icing and colorful sprinkles. “At Entenmann’s, we’re always...

#Bbu#Icing#Brownies#Food Drink#Bbu#Islandia#Grupo Bimbo Sab De Cv#Entenmann
