Lafayette Weekly July 12-18, 2021)

Swamp pop torchbearers, the Foret Tradition, take the stage Thursday at Rock n’ Bowl. The South Louisiana R&B band led by singer Ryan Foret will play their mix of oldies and local jukebox favorites.

Friday night will see modern outlaw country crooner Dustin Sonnier and his band, The Wanted, on the same stage at Rock n’ Bowl. Cedric Watson will be playing his mix of fiddle tunes, blues, and zydeco just a couple of blocks away at the Blue Moon.

The annual Creole rendezvous held at Heymann Park will take place this Saturday. The cultural event will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature music by accordionist Koray Broussard. Later that evening, progressive Cajun pioneer Michael Doucet will be at the Hideaway with his newest outfit, Lâcher Prise.

You’ll hear a mix of Cajun, country, swamp pop, and zydeco for this edition of Lafayette Weekly. A few tracks from Michael Doucet’s latest album, Lâcher Prise will kick off the playlist. Also included is Ryan Foret’s take on “You Left the Water Running,” “Two Step de Bouki” from Cedric Watson, and “Missin’ You Mississippi” by Dustin Sonnier. More music from these artists, plus recordings from Koray Broussard and Beausoleil, complete this week’s mixtape.

Live music in Lafayette this week

Thursday, July 15 at 7:00 pm

Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition

Friday, July 16 at 9:00 pm

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Friday, July 16 at 9:00 pm

Dustin Sonnier and the Wanted

Saturday, July 17 at 11:00 am

Creole Rendezvous feat. Koray Broussard

Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm

Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise