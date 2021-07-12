Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lafayette Weekly July 12-18, 2021)

By Philippe Billeaudeaux
Posted by 
Lafayette, Louisiana
Lafayette, Louisiana
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZt60_0auZ85b300

Swamp pop torchbearers, the Foret Tradition, take the stage Thursday at Rock n’ Bowl. The South Louisiana R&B band led by singer Ryan Foret will play their mix of oldies and local jukebox favorites.

Friday night will see modern outlaw country crooner Dustin Sonnier and his band, The Wanted, on the same stage at Rock n’ Bowl. Cedric Watson will be playing his mix of fiddle tunes, blues, and zydeco just a couple of blocks away at the Blue Moon.

The annual Creole rendezvous held at Heymann Park will take place this Saturday. The cultural event will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature music by accordionist Koray Broussard. Later that evening, progressive Cajun pioneer Michael Doucet will be at the Hideaway with his newest outfit, Lâcher Prise.

You’ll hear a mix of Cajun, country, swamp pop, and zydeco for this edition of Lafayette Weekly. A few tracks from Michael Doucet’s latest album, Lâcher Prise will kick off the playlist. Also included is Ryan Foret’s take on “You Left the Water Running,” “Two Step de Bouki” from Cedric Watson, and “Missin’ You Mississippi” by Dustin Sonnier. More music from these artists, plus recordings from Koray Broussard and Beausoleil, complete this week’s mixtape.

Live music in Lafayette this week

Thursday, July 15 at 7:00 pm

Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition

Friday, July 16 at 9:00 pm

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Friday, July 16 at 9:00 pm

Dustin Sonnier and the Wanted

Saturday, July 17 at 11:00 am

Creole Rendezvous feat. Koray Broussard

Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm

Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise

Comments / 0

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana

40
Followers
41
Post
376
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette is a city in the U.S. state of Louisiana. The city is the most populous and parish seat of Lafayette Parish, and is located along the Vermilion River. It is Louisiana's fourth largest incorporated municipality by population and the 219th most populous in the United States, with a 2019 census�estimated population of 126,199; the consolidated city�parish's population was 244,390 in 2019. The Greater Lafayette metropolitan area was Louisiana's third largest metropolitan statistical area with a population of 489,207 at the 2019 American Community Survey,[7] overtaking the Shreveport�Bossier City metropolitan area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#The Foret Tradition#Rock N Bowl#Creole#Cajun#Lafayette Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor DeSantis signs order letting parents decide if kids wear masks in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."

Comments / 0

Community Policy