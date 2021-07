Homemade corn tortillas are easier than you think. With just three ingredients, the best, freshest tortilla ever is just a few simple steps away. Fresh, homemade corn tortillas are unbelievably easy to make! They only have three ingredients (one of which is water, which barely counts), they’re fun to make (enlist the little people for this one!), and they’re even inherently vegan and gluten-free. Best of all? Homemade corn tortillas make the best tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas you have ever had in your life, if you can wait long enough to make something out of them and not eat them all straight out of the pan. Soft, foldable and warm from the skillet, homemade corn tortillas are a simple indulgence you can make anytime you want.