Barebells puts plant-based spin on its protein bars
LOS ANGELES — Barebells Functional Foods LLC is putting a plant-based spin on its protein bars with two new offerings. Barebells plant-based salty peanut and hazelnut nougat bars feature a blend of soy protein, pea protein and rice protein and are sweetened with maltitol, oligofructose and sucralose. Both bars are made with cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, soy crisp, rice flour and cocoa and are certified vegan. Formulated with no added sugars or palm oil, each Barebells plant-based bar contains 210 calories, 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.www.bakingbusiness.com
