Barebells puts plant-based spin on its protein bars

The Impossible Foods chicken nuggets are set to be launched by the brand as its latest product to provide consumers with plant-based alternatives to meat-based meals. The chicken nuggets are expected to be made available to restaurants first before they head to grocery stores for shoppers to pick up. The product will make its formal debut at a trade show next week before either of the aforementioned launches take place to offer curious visitors the ability to learn more about the new plant-based chicken-inspired food.