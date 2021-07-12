Man arrested for attempted strangulation

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were dispatched to a disturbance Saturday evening in the 4000 E. block of Birchwood in Ammon. The call came in around 10:45 p.m., reporting a male and female had an altercation where the male was threatening to kill the female and damaging the residence. Deputies arrived at the residence and detained the male, identifying him as 35-year-old Russell E. Marlof. Mr. Marlof admitted to deputies he had been arguing with the female and punched holes in the walls but denied touching the female.