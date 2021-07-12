A Professional Trainer’s View on Dryland Workouts

As a certified trainer, I'm a huge proponent of early-morning exercise. (Yes, even if you hate waking up with the sun.) Why? First of all, working out in the morning ensures that you get it done first thing, before the demands of life (work meetings, commutes, grocery shopping, etc.) get in the way. For many people, the longer their day goes, the less likely they're able to work out due to time, scheduling, and a lack of mental energy or motivation. And that doesn't exactly gel with meeting your fitness goals, especially if you want to get lean.