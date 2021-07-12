Cancel
A Professional Trainer’s View on Dryland Workouts

By Carly McAdam
SwimInfo
Cover picture for the articleA Professional Trainer’s View on Dryland Workouts. Swimming may be a water sport, but working out on land is still an essential part of any swimmer’s training. When doing dryland training, it’s important that swimmers are focusing on the right aspects of strength and conditioning. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise, “the beneficial effects (of dryland training) are controversial in specialized literature” and many coaches disagree on what should be focused on in dryland training. I talked to certified strength training specialist and dryland coach John Davis. He thinks swimmers and coaches are often focusing on the wrong things during dryland training.

