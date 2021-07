Chicago Cubs RHP Craig Kimbrel remains the biggest name among relief pitchers who might potentially be traded later this week, with the deadline coming Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Kimbrel, the No. 2 relief pitcher on the ESPN Fantasy Player Rater and third among closers in fantasy points leagues, is having a remarkable comeback season after several years of struggles. That said, the Cubs have more losses than wins, so Kimbrel -- in the final year of his contract -- is an obvious candidate to end up on a contender this week.