Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Staggers Fall Premiere Dates in Strategy Change

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The network's scripted originals will return over a few weeks stretching into mid-October. CBS is changing its premiere strategy. The network has set a staggered return schedule for its scripted originals, with a few launching during the traditional Premiere Week in late September and several others stretching into October. Before...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Season Premiere#Football#Cbs#Ncis#Fbi#Swat#Magnum P I#Blue Bloods#Csi#Bull#Seal Team#Cw#Big Brother#Abc#Nbc#Thr#Broadway S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
TV SeriesSFGate

'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount Plus Is 'Dead,' Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”. Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Likely Canceled, According to Series Star

Well, consider this a strange turn of events. Months after the revival of Criminal Minds was officially ordered at Paramount+, we have an ominous new development. Paget Brewster, who led the cast of the original series and was set to return for the streaming reboot, has revealed the show is probably "dead."
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Olympics TV Ratings Haven’t Fallen More Than Broadcast TV as a Whole

NBCUniversal has suffered steep losses from the 2016 summer games, but they're very much in line with the contraction that has afflicted all of linear TV. Through the first week of the Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal’s primetime audience has fallen precipitously — by almost 42 percent — compared to the last summer games in 2016. Given the way viewership linear TV has cratered in the past five years, however, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Three Renewal for Hulu Dramedy TV Series

Victor Salazar and his friends are headed back to Creekwood High. Hulu has renewed the Love, Victor TV series for a third season. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Criminal Minds star shares unfortunate update on revival series

It appears that Paramount's Criminal Minds reboot could be dead in the water already. In February, it was reported that Paramount+ was preparing to bring back the long-running CBS crime drama, a year after the original series ended. But on Twitter on Friday (July 30), original cast member Paget Brewster...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

Rudy Mancuso to Direct, Star in ‘Musica’ for Amazon, Wonderland (Exclusive) Rudy Mancuso, who will next be seen in DC feature The Flash, is set to star in and direct coming-of-age feature Música, set up at Amazon and McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision. Mancuso penned…. Disney+’s ‘Turner & Hooch’: TV...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘FBoy Island,’ More Olympics

A revival of 'Behind the Music' and a new HBO talk show with Bob Costas also premiere between July 29 and Aug. 4. The Olympics roll into their second week, with track and field and medal rounds in some team sports taking center stage. As such, it’s a pretty light week for premieres on broadcast and cable from July 29-Aug. 4, but there are a decent number of streaming debuts on tap — ranging from Netflix’s YA drama Outer Banks to Paris Hilton learning to cook.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Former ABC & Condé Nast Exec Jon Koa To Head Comedy At CBS

CBS has hired Jon Koa as EVP, Comedy Development following the departure of veteran exec Julie Pernworth. Koa was most recently SVP, Scripted Television for Condé Nast Entertainment, where he has spent the last six years. He was previously Executive Director, Comedy Programming and Development, for ABC between 2009 and 2015.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Joe Manganiello To Star In AMC Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl Showrunner Talks Setting a Scary Tone in Season 2 Premiere

The Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl gave fans a taste of what was to come in the series' second season and while the young Justice Society of America was triumphant against the Injustice Society, there was a darkness lurking. The finale revealed Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) seeking out Eclipso, one of DC's most terrifying villains, suggesting that the tone for Season 2 would be much darker than the first. And according to series creator Geoff Johns, Season 2 will set that dark tone straight away with a very dark opening scene in the season premiere.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

CBS 21 announces changes to news team lineup, including a new anchor

A new anchor will be joining the CBS 21 news team as one of several changes coming to the station’s news broadcasts. The Harrisburg-based CBS affiliate announced that Candace Scalese will join the station as anchor for the CBS 21 News this Morning and CBS 21 News at Noon broadcasts. Scalese has previously worked at WACH FOX News is Columbia, South Carolina.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

Fall 2021 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere Dates

With the Fall 2021 schedules out for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW, primetime TV is coming together nicely for next season. What better way to keep track of all the changes (for example, NCIS is moving nights and times) and when to catch your favorite Dick Wolf drama than with a handy schedule with all the premiere dates? We have you covered.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Resident Spoilers: Season 5 Fall Premiere Date!

The Resident successfully competed for four seasons in an increasingly crowded world of medical dramas. But some fans feared that pandemic fatigue could prove the death of The Resident. Happily, spoilers reveal just how wrong those doomsayers were!. Fox recently renewed The Resident for season 5. And in addition to...
TV Seriesthetvaddict.com

CBS Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: NCIS, FBI, YOUNG SHELDON and More

CBS will be airing the Emmy Awards in mid-September, which will kick off the new fall season. Then NCIS, NCIS: HAWAII, FBI and its spin-offs will be debuting their new seasons. Premieres of new and returning shows will then continue through October. Here are CBS’ fall 2021 premiere dates:. Sunday,...
Chicago, ILthetvaddict.com

NBC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: SVU, CHICAGO FIRE, THE VOICE and More

The #OneChicago shows will return to NBC on September 22. The network’s fall premieres will continue that week with the return of shows such as THE VOICE and LAW & ORDER: SVU and LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME. The premiere schedule will continue through to the end of the month with the debut of the new series LA BREA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy