Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Watch as runaway camel gallops past police after escaping from its owner in Oklahoma

By ORDER REPRINT
Centre Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA camel escaped from its owner early Monday in Oklahoma, leading officers on a hunt for the humped mammal. Officers in Owasso, Oklahoma, were dispatched a little after midnight Monday to help find the camel, police said. Dispatch call logs showed officers were initially unable to locate the camel. But...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Limits#Owasso#Camels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Oklahoma StateKPLC TV

Escaped Oklahoma murder suspect caught in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A murder suspect who escaped from an Oklahoma jail has been caught in Sulphur. Stoney Jewel Ellis, 43, of Red Oak, Texas, was arrested by Sulphur Police Department officers around midnight near the intersection of Ruth Street and Arena Road. A woman - Desire Rayann Lee,...
Florence, KYWKYT 27

Elusive sheep escape from NKY owner

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sheep meant to be part of a Muslim holiday are still on the loose after managing to escape from two locations. Cheik Cherif said he bought the sheep to be sacrificed as part of the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha. “Basically, every year around this time,...
Public SafetyCentre Daily

Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

The body of a woman who had been missing for three years was recently discovered wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home, Oklahoma police say. Police in Norman say Margarita Sandoval was 19 years old when she went missing in 2018. Officers were recently called to the home when someone living there overheard two people mention “a dead body in the basement,” according to KFOR.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

Police Search For Big Island Runaway

Hawai‘i Island Police are asking for public assistance to locate Lokelani Troche-Nobriga, 14, who has been reported as a runaway. Troche-Nobriga was last seen in Hilo on July 8, 2021. She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with a fair complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes. Troche-Nobriga is believed to frequent the Hilo district.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Runaway Sheep Escape Trailer and Make Way Down New York Road

Baaaa! Anyone missing their flock? Police were called to a report of sheep on a main route in New York state Thursday. WROC is saying that sixteen sheep escaped a trailer and then made their down the off ramp to I-81 in a rather brazen escape. There is no word exactly the flock of sheep got out of the vehicle, but police were soon called to reports of an animal complaint near the town of Homer, NY.
Forney, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Puppy Taken At Gunpoint From Owners Looking To Sell It Recovered By Forney Police

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A puppy snatched from a couple at gunpoint two weeks ago has been recovered and returned to its owners, Forney Police said Tuesday, July 27. The Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is still working the case, but the puppy is safe and at home now, the department said. Stolen puppy recovered by Forney Police (credit: Forney PD) Last Friday, Forney Police arrested one of three suspects in their late teens or twenties who allegedly stole a puppy a couple was trying to sell. Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery. Pablo Alejandro Perez mugshot (Forney PD) Police said on Tuesday, July 13 around 10:30 p.m., a couple showed up to a parking lot in the 800 block of US HWY 80 to sell their puppy. That’s when they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects took off with the puppy. Police are still looking for the other two suspects. If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or by clicking here.    
Eagle, COKDVR.com

Watch: Runaway horses shut down I-70

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Gypsum Fire Protection Chief guided four runaway horses to safety after spotting them on the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp in Eagle late Friday night. The Chief steered the animals for three miles, giving the Colorado State Police and Eagle police time to close I-70. All...
Homer, NYrochesterfirst.com

Runaway sheep corralled by police on Route 90

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an animal complaint on Thursday on Route 90 near the village line in Homer involving runway sheep. The Homer Police Department, Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and workers from the Glenwood Cemetery helped New York State Police catch 16 sheep that escaped from a trailer and made their way from the off ramp to I-81.
Law Enforcementqueenoftheclick.com

Two Brooklyn Police Officers Were Fired

In 2017, 68th Precinct Police Officer, Sanad Musallam was labeled a “hero police officer” in the news for saving a senior citizen from a home invasion. (See here) On March 25, 2021, Musallam and Officer Yasar Shohatee were fired for their alleged conduct in 2015 and 2016. (See Police Document here and the news: here, here and here)
Wildwood, FLvillages-news.com

Las Vegas woman arrested after license plate reader alerts on her yellow Camaro

A Las Vegas woman was arrested after a license plate reader used by Wildwood police at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44 alerted on her yellow Camaro. Juanita Nelams, 23, had been driving the vehicle at about 3 p.m. Saturday when the license plate reader indicated the vehicle’s registered owner had a potentially suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy