Seagate 1TB storage for Xbox Series X/S on sale for $279 at Amazon

Update July 28th, 1:47PM ET: The Sonos Arc is now sold out in both color variants at Wellbots. Sonos products are an easy sell, at least when the price is right. Like most products in the Sonos lineup, the Sonos Arc features a clean design and excellent sound quality, the latter of which is evident while listening to everything from Dolby Atmos movies to the lush sounds of The National’s most recent album, I Am Easy to Find. What’s more, the all-in-one soundbar includes built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2. Granted, you’ll need a recent TV that supports Atmos over HDMI ARC to truly unlock the Arc’s potential, but if you have one, it’s a great way to future-proof your home theater setup. Normally $800 and rarely discounted, the white iteration of the Sonos Arc is currently on sale at Wellbots for $50 off with promo code DADMUSIC. Read our review.