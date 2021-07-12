Cancel
Seagate 1TB storage for Xbox Series X/S on sale for $279 at Amazon

By Dean Daley
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe more storage, the better. Seagate’s 1TB storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X and S is now $279.99 on Amazon Canada’s website. Usually, the 1TB expansion card is priced at $299.99. The storage card is specifically built in partnership with Xbox so that users can experience the full...

