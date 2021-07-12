Watch as runaway camel gallops past police after escaping from its owner in Oklahoma

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A puppy snatched from a couple at gunpoint two weeks ago has been recovered and returned to its owners, Forney Police said Tuesday, July 27. The Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is still working the case, but the puppy is safe and at home now, the department said. Stolen puppy recovered by Forney Police (credit: Forney PD) Last Friday, Forney Police arrested one of three suspects in their late teens or twenties who allegedly stole a puppy a couple was trying to sell. Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery. Pablo Alejandro Perez mugshot (Forney PD) Police said on Tuesday, July 13 around 10:30 p.m., a couple showed up to a parking lot in the 800 block of US HWY 80 to sell their puppy. That’s when they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects took off with the puppy. Police are still looking for the other two suspects. If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or by clicking here.