Longboat condo project sells all 16 units

Brista Homes, a premier custom home builder and luxury remodeler, has officially launched Brista Realty, a boutique real estate brokerage specializing in Longboat Key, Sarasota and the surrounding areas. As a husband and wife team with over 30 years of shared experience, Mark and Gina Ursini have worked as a collective force on numerous projects, from investment properties to luxury custom homes. Taking advantage of their cumulative knowledge, they will operate Brista Homes and Brista Realty as a full-service company to meet all of your real estate needs and deliver exceptional service at every step.