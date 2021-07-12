Cancel
Real Estate

Longboat condo project sells all 16 units

By Eric Garwood
Longboat Observer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers of Sage Longboat Key Residences said Monday the 16-unit mid-island condominium complex is sold out. Demolition of the former Sea ‘n’ Sun Resort at 4651 Gulf of Mexico Drive began in the spring, in preparation for construction of the new building. Four penthouses sold for between $5.8 million and $6.3 million each. Lower-floor unit prices range from mid-$4 million to about $5.5 million. Sales were being handled by Premier Sotheby's International.

