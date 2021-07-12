Cancel
Restaurants

Little Caesars launches the Planteroni Pizza

By Rebekah Schouten
bakingbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Little Caesars has joined forces with Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. to launch a new pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni. The Planteroni Pizza features Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, made with wheat gluten, potato protein, pea protein and fava bean protein and seasoned with fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. Field Roast, a brand of Maple Leaf subsidiary Greenleaf Foods SPC, first debuted its plant-based pepperoni earlier this year.

