Pocatello Utility Billing Department to switch payment system to Paymentus on Wednesday
POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will start using a new payment processing system this month. The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will begin processing payments using Paymentus starting Wednesday. The new software is more user-friendly, allows users to schedule a date to make their payment and also features automated pay-by-phone functionality as well as mobile, pay-by-text and email payment options.www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0