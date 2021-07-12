Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Utility Billing Department to switch payment system to Paymentus on Wednesday

By City of Pocatello
Idaho State Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will start using a new payment processing system this month. The city of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will begin processing payments using Paymentus starting Wednesday. The new software is more user-friendly, allows users to schedule a date to make their payment and also features automated pay-by-phone functionality as well as mobile, pay-by-text and email payment options.

