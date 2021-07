CMS has proposed cementing a definition of "physician-owned distributor" and clarified that the Sunshine Act does apply to them. In the 2022 physician fee schedule proposed rule, released July 13, CMS suggested defining a physician-owned distributor as a medical device manufacturer where physicians or a physician's family members have at least 5 percent ownership or a company that compensates physician owners with commissions, return on investment, profit-sharing, profit distribution or other compensation based on sales.