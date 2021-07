If you follow the news at all – or read a little bit of Church history – you know that there is no shortage of serious sins within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church. We are all sinners, of course, but it can be especially difficult to be confronted by the sins of our spiritual leaders. Despite the disheartening misdeeds of the leaders (and former leaders) of the Church, I remain quite hope-filled for the future of the Catholic Church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains: