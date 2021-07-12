After his mom died, Eastview basketball player Henry Shannon III did what she would want him to do

ALL-STAR STUFF: Heading into her junior season, Jamiyah Henry knew she needed to step up. Mya Hamlet, the Hilltoppers’ go-to playmaker who averaged double figures in scoring in the previous campaign, had graduated. Henry quickly progressed on her journey to live up to the high expectations she set for herself and to answer the challenge her coach, Anitra Thomas, levied early on: “I’m gonna need more.” Thanks to her work in the offseason and improved shooting, Henry was the offensive sparkplug for the ’Toppers. Her quickness helped her create off the bounce, but defenders couldn’t afford to give her too much space to try to stop drives either, because she’d drain a triple if allowed the chance. Henry averaged a team-high 14.6 points per game, with about half of her points coming from beyond the arc, and also distributed the ball to the tune of three assists per game. Additionally, Henry was an important piece of the Hilltoppers’ defense, which pressed and caused havoc — creating turnovers and easy scoring opportunities — against every opponent it faced. She averaged 3.8 steals per game and helped the Hilltoppers to a perfect 8-0 record on the year before their season ended early under COVID-19 protocols.