Doc Sales Agents Switch from Acquisition to Financing and Co-Pros as Feature Length Doc Slates Fill Up

"It's a universal dance across all the nations." Madman Films has released the first trailer for an Australian documentary called Araatika: Rise Up!, also going under the title (outside of Oz) The Fight Together. This is premiering at the Melbourne Film Festival coming up in the next few months, but no release is set yet. For Indigenous Australian rugby league players, a pre-game "unity dance" is an important step towards celebrating their cultures and combating entrenched racism. A group of NRL greats got together to invent a new pre-game ceremony, initially a response to the Maori Haka, but also to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, and counter racism in rugby league. They now want to use that dance to change the hearts and minds of all Australians. "Featuring several NRL greats, prominent First Nations figures like Stan Grant and Adam Goodes, and the Bangarra Dance Theatre, Araatika: Rise Up! is the story of one man's determination and a spirited call-to-arms to stand behind Indigenous Australia." This sounds fantastic! And for those who don't know much about Australian sports, this'll make a great double feature with The Australian Dream. Enjoy.