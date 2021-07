After seeing so many movies lately that were made pre-pandemic (as well as a handful quite obviously made during), it was genuinely refreshing to see a film about a character who is leaving his own self-isolation and finally returning to the world at large on his own terms. Although it’s not immediately apparent, Ride the Eagle was shot in the last year and a half. But it certainly isn’t directly about being cooped up inside and away from other people. If anything, that’s the life that lead character and aspiring musician Leif (Jake Johnson, who co-wrote with director Trent O’Donnell) led for many years by choice. It isn’t until he receives word that his estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) has died that he opts to walk away from his world and take a peak at how she lived, in a stunning cabin near California’s Yosemite National Park.