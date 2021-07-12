Weather Service says June Temperatures Slightly above Normal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The National Weather Service reported that temperatures were close to or above normal for some parts of Southeast in June. Juneau's normal average temperature from 1991 to 2020 was at 54.6 degrees, this year's average temperature for June 2021 came in at 56.3 degrees. Precipitation in Juneau came in at 6.38 inches, almost double the normal level of 3.82, making it the 4th wettest June on record. Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Brian Bezenek summarized June's weather report for Juneau.